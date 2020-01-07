UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls On All Actors In Venezuela To Lower Tensions - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the recent developments in Venezuela and calls on all actors to immediately lower tensions, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the National Assembly, the country's parliament, elected pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra to be the speaker for 2020-21. The president said that former speaker Juan Guaido's supporters had requested that the parliament building be cordoned off during the session when the election took place, which prevented Guaido from attending it.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers gathered at an office of a local newspaper and voted to re-elect Guaido as the speaker of the National Assembly.

"The Secretary-General is following with concern the events surrounding the election of the president of the National Assembly, which make urgently needed dialogue even more difficult to achieve," Dujarric said on Monday. "The Secretary-General calls on all actors to take immediate steps to lower tensions and to work towards a peaceful and sustainable solution to the political crisis."

The United States, alongside its allies, has been supporting Guaido, who proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in early 2019. Maduro, who was supported by Russia and China, among other states, called his move an attempt by the United States to overthrow his government and capture Venezuelan oil assets.

