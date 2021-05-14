UN Chief Calls on All Parties in Gaza to Immediately Cease Fighting - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to all parties in the ongoing military escalation in the Gaza Strip to immediately end the ongoing hostilities, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The Secretary-General appeals to all parties to immediately cease the fighting in Gaza and Israel," Dujarric said. "The ongoing military escalation has caused great suffering and destruction. It has claimed scores of civilian lives, including, tragically, many children."