UN Chief Calls on All Sides in Lebanon to Show Restraint, Start Dialogue Amid Protests

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on the government and protesters in Lebanon to engage in dialogue and show restraint to solve political differences.

"The country must solve its problems through dialogue, and I urge massive restraint, no use of violence both on the side of the government and the side of protesters," Guterres told reporters.

Over the past week, Beirut and other cities in Lebanon have been gripped by protests in what were initially sparked by the government's plans to raise money from a tobacco tax and internet calls, but later escalated into violent protests demanding actions to cope with the worsening economic situation, the resignation of the government and snap elections.

Earlier in the week, the Lebanese government approved a 17-point economic reform plan to meet the demonstrators' demands.