UN Chief Calls on All States to Ratify Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on all United Nations member states to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"Eight of the 44 states whose ratification is necessary for the treaty to enter into force have not yet ratified it," Guterres said. "I want to use this opportunity to once again call upon all states to sign and ratify the CTBT without further delay, and for those remaining eight states to do so with a sense of urgency."

Guterres said it would be unacceptable to pass up the opportunity to adopt a multilateral agreement that restrains the qualitative and quantitative proliferation of nuclear weapons, saying the treaty could be a practical step towards the elimination of such arms.

Superpowers like the United States, Russia and other nuclear-wielding countries use their nuclear weapons capabilities as a deterrent.

In February, the United States formally suspended its obligations under the US-Russian Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), triggering a six-month withdrawal process. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin followed suit by signing a decree suspending Moscow's participation in the accord. The sides had been accusing each other of violating the treaty.