UN Chief Calls On Armenia, Azerbaijan To Observe Karabakh Ceasefire - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to observe the ceasefire in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to observe the ceasefire in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General calls for the ceasefire to be respected and a swift agreement on the specific parameters of the ceasefire regime.

The Secretary-General also welcomes the commitment by Armenia and Azerbaijan to begin substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General appeals to the international community to support the ceasefire agreement and continue to encourage the parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means," the spokesman added.

More Stories From World

