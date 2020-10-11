UN Chief Calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to Observe Karabakh Ceasefire - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to observe the ceasefire in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to observe the ceasefire in the breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General calls for the ceasefire to be respected and a swift agreement on the specific parameters of the ceasefire regime.

The Secretary-General also welcomes the commitment by Armenia and Azerbaijan to begin substantive negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General appeals to the international community to support the ceasefire agreement and continue to encourage the parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means," the spokesman added.