Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:23 PM

UN Chief Calls on Countries to Protect Children Trapped in War Zones

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the Security Council and countries across the world to ensue that children in armed conflicts are protected.

"I call on the Security Council and all member states to strongly support the protection of children in all ways at all times," Guterres said.

Following the launch of his report that revealed that almost 24,000 grave violations committed against children throughout 2020, Guterres called on all parties to conflict to prioritize the prevention of such violations and commit to ceasefires.

Guterres also urged countries to develop action plans and commitments to better protect, release and prevent children from being killed in war.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United� Nations Gennady Kuzmin said during the same Security Council meeting that 128 children lost their lives since since 2014 during the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"During the period of the armed conflict, more than 100 children died at the hands of the Ukrainian military. On the Donetsk People's Republic territory, the deaths of 93 children have been documented, 263 children were injured, 43 were left disabled," Kuzmin said.

"The diplomat said the death of 34 children has been documented on the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic.

The UN report, issued last week, showed an alarming increase in 2020 of abduction by 90 percent and rape by 70 percent against children in war zones worldwide. The data also revealed that more than 8,400 children were killed or maimed in conflicts during the same year.

