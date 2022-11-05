UN Chief Calls on DPRK to Cease 'Reckless' Missile Launches - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges North Korea to stop its missile launches and comply with UN Security Council resolutions, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the middle East, Asia and the Pacific Mohamed Khaled Khiari said on Friday.

"He (UN Secretary-General) calls on the DPRK to immediately cease any further reckless acts and to comply fully with its international obligations, and the relevant resolutions," Khiari told a UN Security Council meeting.