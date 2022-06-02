UN Chief Calls on Financial Actors to Abandon Financing Fossil Fuels, Turn to Renewables

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on all financial actors to renounce fossil fuel finance and invest more in renewable energy sources.

"I call on all financial actors to abandon fossil fuel finance and invest in renewable energy. Renewable energy technologies should be seen as a global public good. The necessary raw materials should be available to all. We must scale up and diversify supply chains," he said.

Guterres pointed out that planet Earth has been confronted with a triple crisis.

"A climate emergency that is killing and displacing ever more people each year. Ecosystem degradation that is escalating the loss of biodiversity and compromising the well-being of more than three billion people. And a growing tide of pollution and waste that is costing some nine million lives a year. We need to change course - now - and end our senseless and suicidal war against nature," he said.

Guterres also called for acting based on the commitments made for achieving the Paris Climate Agreement goals.

"Otherwise, they are nothing but hot air. And hot air is killing us," he said.

Guterres recalled that states must cut greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030 in order to reach a net-zero footprint by 2050.

"Developed nations must at least double support to developing countries so they can adapt and build resilience to the climate disruption that is already happening. Today, I call on G20 governments to dismantle coal infrastructure, with a full phase-out by 2030 for OECD countries and 2040 for all others," he said.

Guterres delivered the remarks at the Stockholm+50 gathering, which commemorates the 1972 UN Conference on the Human Environment and marks 50 years of global environmental action.