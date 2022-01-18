UN chief calls on global community to make 2022 true moment of recovery

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the world community to "stand together to make 2022 a true moment of recovery." Guterres made the remarks during his speech at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual session

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the world community to "stand together to make 2022 a true moment of recovery." Guterres made the remarks during his speech at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual session.

While "the world is emerging from the depths of a paralyzing economic crisis," he warned that the recovery remains fragile and uneven amid the lingering pandemic and persistent labor market challenges, among others.

He also said that the last two years have demonstrated a simple but brutal truth: "if we leave anyone behind, in the end we leave everyone behind." "To chart a new course, we need all hands on deck," he said, adding that "we need to confront the pandemic with equity and fairness.

" "Vaccination rates in high-income countries are -- shamefully -- seven times higher than in African countries. We need vaccine equity, now," the UN chief appealed.

He also called on the global community to reform the global financial system so it works for all countries, and to support real climate action in developing countries.

"We cannot afford to replicate the inequalities and injustices that continue condemning tens of millions of people to lives of want, poverty and poor health," he said, adding that "we need to come together -- across countries and across sectors -- to support those countries who need the most help."