UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls On Global Community To Make 2022 True Moment Of Recovery

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 03:05 PM

UN chief calls on global community to make 2022 true moment of recovery

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the world community to "stand together to make 2022 a true moment of recovery." Guterres made the remarks during his speech at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual session

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on the world community to "stand together to make 2022 a true moment of recovery." Guterres made the remarks during his speech at the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual session.

While "the world is emerging from the depths of a paralyzing economic crisis," he warned that the recovery remains fragile and uneven amid the lingering pandemic and persistent labor market challenges, among others.

He also said that the last two years have demonstrated a simple but brutal truth: "if we leave anyone behind, in the end we leave everyone behind." "To chart a new course, we need all hands on deck," he said, adding that "we need to confront the pandemic with equity and fairness.

" "Vaccination rates in high-income countries are -- shamefully -- seven times higher than in African countries. We need vaccine equity, now," the UN chief appealed.

He also called on the global community to reform the global financial system so it works for all countries, and to support real climate action in developing countries.

"We cannot afford to replicate the inequalities and injustices that continue condemning tens of millions of people to lives of want, poverty and poor health," he said, adding that "we need to come together -- across countries and across sectors -- to support those countries who need the most help."

Related Topics

World United Nations Poor Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz says ouster of PTI govt just matter o ..

Maryam Nawaz says ouster of PTI govt just matter of days

8 minutes ago
 India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Mahar ..

India’s legendry Kathak dance artist Birju Maharaj dies

31 minutes ago
 Unmanned planters facilitate agriculture moderniza ..

Unmanned planters facilitate agriculture modernization

2 minutes ago
 Registration for 'Hunarmand Pakistan' phase III be ..

Registration for 'Hunarmand Pakistan' phase III begins

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incide ..

Sheikh Rasheed warns of more terror-related incidents

50 minutes ago
 Meta Challenges Imposition of Over $26Mln Turnover ..

Meta Challenges Imposition of Over $26Mln Turnover-Based Fine - Moscow District ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.