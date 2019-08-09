UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls On Global Community To Secure Existing Arms Control Treaties

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:24 PM

UN Chief Calls on Global Community to Secure Existing Arms Control Treaties

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a message to the Nagasaki annual peace ceremony on Friday urged the international community to preserve the existing arms control treaties

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a message to the Nagasaki annual peace ceremony on Friday urged the international community to preserve the existing arms control treaties.

"The international community must join forces to safeguard the security benefits that existing treaties bring to us all," Guterres said. "We must work together to strengthen cooperation, trust and transparency, which are the foundation for real dialogue and negotiations."

Guterres said that in light of the rising nuclear tensions and the demise of the existing disarmament treaties, the threat of nuclear war currently persists. He added that the only guarantee against the risk of such war would be a total elimination of nuclear weapons, which is the United Nations' "highest disarmament priority.

"

On August 2, the United States officially withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, six months after announcing its decision to suspend obligations under the treaty over Russia's alleged violations of the accord. Russia has denied violating the INF Treaty and has pointed to the United States' moves in Europe in breach of the accord.

On August 6, 1945, the US Air Force dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing up to 146,000 people, and three days later dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki killing up to 80,000 people. The use of the atomic bombs effectively concluded World War II and the attacks on the two Japanese cities have been the only instances of the use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Europe Nuclear Nagasaki Hiroshima United States August World War All From

Recent Stories

Future Negotiations Regarding Cyprus Reunification ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition should focus on issues of national impo ..

2 minutes ago

45 UK MPs urge UN to take India's Kashmir move to ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Army Repels Terrorist Attack in Idlib De-Es ..

2 minutes ago

Snap Elections Only Way to Resolve Italian Parliam ..

8 minutes ago

US House Oversight Committee Launches Probe Into G ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.