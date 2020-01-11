(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Guatemala to protect the rights and ensure the safety of the International Commission against Impunity in the country (CICIG) former employees, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General calls on the Guatemalan authorities to protect the rights and ensure the safety and security of former CICIG staff, as well as justice operators and human rights defenders who work in support of the rule of law in Guatemala," Dujarric said on Friday.

Dujarric, in the statement, also said that the UN chief had been informed on the issuance of a report by Guatemala's congressional committee on the CICIG's contribution to eradicating corruption and impunity in the country and trusts that the government will respect UN personnel's privileges and immunities under international law.

CICIG is an international body that was established in 2006 as a result of Guatemala and the United Nations signing a treaty-level agreement. On January 7, 2019, the agreement was terminated by Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, who claimed that CICIG participated in illegal acts and abused authority and gave its staff 24 hours to leave the country. UN rejected the termination, and Guatemalan highest law court ruled against Morales' decision.

CICIG's term expired in September 2019.