UN Chief Calls on Iran to Establish Dialogue With International Atomic Energy Agency

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he has appealed to Iran to establish dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that would create the conditions for effective communication to achieve credibility needed for reaching any agreement.

"My appeal to the government of Iran or to any other government in the same situation is to establish a serious dialogue with the IAEA, creating the conditions for an effective cooperation that is needed for the credibility of any agreement," Guterres said during a press briefing.

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that IAEA is a very important entity and its indolence must be preserved.

Guterres comment came in response to a question about how he would answer Iran's complaints that IAEA is politically driven regarding the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement.

In June, the IAEA board of Governors passed a resolution accusing Iran of insufficient cooperation on nuclear safeguards, given that the country had allegedly failed to explain traces of uranium at three nuclear sites. Iran said it had provided the IAEA with accurate technical details and criticized the agency for acting on "fake information" contributed by Israel. In response to the resolution, Iran installed advanced centrifuges for uranium enrichment at its nuclear sites.