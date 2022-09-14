UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls On Iran To Establish Dialogue With International Atomic Energy Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 10:36 PM

UN Chief Calls on Iran to Establish Dialogue With International Atomic Energy Agency

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he has appealed to Iran to establish dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that would create the conditions for effective communication to achieve credibility needed for reaching any agreement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he has appealed to Iran to establish dialogue with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that would create the conditions for effective communication to achieve credibility needed for reaching any agreement.

"My appeal to the government of Iran or to any other government in the same situation is to establish a serious dialogue with the IAEA, creating the conditions for an effective cooperation that is needed for the credibility of any agreement," Guterres said during a press briefing.

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that IAEA is a very important entity and its indolence must be preserved.

Guterres comment came in response to a question about how he would answer Iran's complaints that IAEA is politically driven regarding the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement.

In June, the IAEA board of Governors passed a resolution accusing Iran of insufficient cooperation on nuclear safeguards, given that the country had allegedly failed to explain traces of uranium at three nuclear sites. Iran said it had provided the IAEA with accurate technical details and criticized the agency for acting on "fake information" contributed by Israel. In response to the resolution, Iran installed advanced centrifuges for uranium enrichment at its nuclear sites.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Israel Iran Nuclear Same June Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Putin, Guterres Discuss Organization of UN Mission ..

Putin, Guterres Discuss Organization of UN Mission to Olenivka - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 History evoked as William, Harry walk behind queen ..

History evoked as William, Harry walk behind queen's coffin

2 minutes ago
 Zelensky vows 'victory' on frontline visit to libe ..

Zelensky vows 'victory' on frontline visit to liberated Kharkiv region

2 minutes ago
 Man killed, one injured in Barkhan firing

Man killed, one injured in Barkhan firing

2 minutes ago
 France to Cap Electricity, Gas Price Growth at 15% ..

France to Cap Electricity, Gas Price Growth at 15% in 2023 - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 US Senator Says Hopes Congress Approves New Milita ..

US Senator Says Hopes Congress Approves New Military, Economic Aid for Ukraine B ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.