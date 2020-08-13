UN Chief Calls On Iraq, Turkey to Show Maximum Restraint After Drone Attack - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Ankara and Baghdad to exercise maximum restraint after a deadly drone attack occurred in northern Iraq, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi security forces said that at least two officers had been killed in a strike against a border guard military vehicle in the Sidekan area. The Al-Sumaria tv channel reported that five Iraqi servicemen were killed in the attack as well as ten members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"The Secretary-General is obviously aware of the military operations in northern Iraq, and he's very concerned about the reports of the loss of life that we saw in Erbil governorate," Dujarric said."He calls for maximum restraint and urges Turkey and Iraq to resolve the situation peacefully through bilateral dialogue and negotiation and, of course, based on international law."

After the attack, the Iraqi authorities canceled a visit by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to Baghdad, which was scheduled for August 13, and summoned the Turkish ambassador to the Foreign Ministry.