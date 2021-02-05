UN Chief Calls on Israel, Palestine to Avoid Steps Harmful to Restarting Peace Process

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on Israel and Palestine to refrain from taking unilateral steps that can jeopardize the convening of an international summit to relaunch the peace process

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on Israel and Palestine to refrain from taking unilateral steps that can jeopardize the convening of an international summit to relaunch the peace process.

During the UN General Assembly in September, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas called on Guterres to convene in 2021 an international conference with the participation of the Middle East Quartet and for the UN Security Council to restart the peace process with an ultimate aim of putting an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

"President Mahmoud Abbas's call for an international peace conference... [provides] a positive opportunity to advance peace in the region.

I call on the parties to refrain from unilateral acts that can jeopardize the possibility of restarting the peace process," Guterres said at a meeting of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

Guterres also noted that persistent acts of violence in the occupied West Bank as well Israeli movement and settlement activity exacerbate mistrust and remain major obstacles to the achievement of a two-state solution.

The two-state solution to the long-term Israeli-Palestinian conflict envisages the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. However, the parties have been unable to agree on the issue of borders, with Palestinians demanding to return to 1967 borders and Israel rejecting the claim.