UN Chief Calls On Israel, Palestine To Immediately Stop Fighting

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

UN Chief Calls on Israel, Palestine to Immediately Stop Fighting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) Israel and Palestine must both stop fighting immediately, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said on Sunday.

"Fighting must stop. It must stop immediately. Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop.

I appeal to all parties to heed this call," Guterres said during opening remarks to a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the middle East.

The UN chief added that the organization was "actively engaging all sides [to the conflict] towards an immediate ceasefire."

"It [the fighting] has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism, not only in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole, potentially creating a new locus of dangerous instability," he added.

More Stories From World

