UN Chief Calls On Israel To Abide By Int'l Laws On Armed Conflict, Show Maximum Restraint

Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

UN Chief Calls on Israel to Abide by Int'l Laws on Armed Conflict, Show Maximum Restraint

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on Israel to abide by the norms of international law on armed conflict and exercise maximum restraint in its military operations in Gaza.

"There is no justification, including counterterrorism or self-defense, for the abdication by the parties to the conflict of their obligations under international humanitarian law," Guterres said at a special session of the UN General Assembly.

"I urge the Israeli authorities to abide by the laws governing armed conflict, including the proportionate use of force. I call on them to exercise maximum restraint in the conduct of military operations," he said.

More Stories From World

