UN Chief Calls On Israel To Boost Aid Delivery To Gaza, Rethink Military Tactics
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 09:33 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday called on Israel to make meaningful changes in its military tactics in besieged Gaza to avoid civilian casualties while also undergoing “a true paradigm shift” in lifesaving aid delivery.
Marking six months of Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in Gaza, the UN chief said that Israel’s military campaign has brought “relentless death and destruction to Palestinians”, with over 32,000 reported killed, the vast majority women and children.
The resulting humanitarian disaster is unprecedented, with more than a million “facing catastrophic hunger.”
Children are dying due to lack of food and water: “This is incomprehensible and entirely avoidable”, the UN chief said, repeating that nothing can justify such collective punishment.
Guterres said he was deeply troubled by reports that the Israeli military has been using AI to help identify targets during its relentless bombing of densely populated areas of Gaza.
“No part of life and death decisions which impact entire families should be delegated to the cold calculation of algorithms”, he said.
AI should only be used as a force for good, not to wage war “on an industrial level, blurring accountability.”
Branding the war “the deadliest of conflicts”, he highlighted that 196 humanitarians including over 175 UN staffers have been killed, the vast majority serving with Palestine relief agency UNRWA.
“An information war has added to the trauma – obscuring facts and shifting blame”, said the UN chief, compounded by Israel denying journalists entry into Gaza, consequently allowing disinformation to spread.
And following the appalling killing by an Israeli strike of the seven staffers with World Central Kitchen, the main problem is not who made the mistakes but “the military strategy and procedures in place that allow for those mistakes to multiply time and time again”, the Secretary-General said.
“Fixing those failures requires independent investigations and meaningful and measurable changes on the ground.”
He said the UN had been told by the Israeli Government that it was now planning to allow a “meaningful increase” in the flow of aid to Gaza. The UN chief said he sincerely hoped the increase in aid would materialize quickly.
“Dramatic humanitarian conditions require a quantum leap in the delivery of life-saving aid – a true paradigm shift.”
He noted last week’s Security Council resolution calling for hostages releases, civilian protection and unimpeded aid delivery.
“All those demands must be implemented. Failure would unforgivable”, he said.
Six months on, the world stands on the brink of mass starvation in Gaza, a regional conflagration and a “total loss of faith in global standards and norms.”
APP/ift
