UN Chief Calls on N. Korea to Immediately Cease Further Destabilizing Acts - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on North Korea to cease any further destabilizing activity, UN Assistant Secretary-General for middle East, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Mohamed Khiari said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years. The missile flew over northern Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean.

"The Secretary General calls on the DPRK to immediately cease any further destabilizing acts and to comply fully with its international obligations, and the relevant Security Council resolutions," Khiari said during a United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea.