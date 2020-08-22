UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls On Parties To Libyan Conflict To 'Engage Constructively' - Spokesperson

UN Chief Calls on Parties to Libyan Conflict to 'Engage Constructively' - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on parties to the Libyan conflict to engage in constructive political cooperation in line with the results of the recent Berlin conference, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The speaker of the parliament sitting in eastern Libya, Aguila Saleh Issa, issued a statement on Friday, in which he called for a truce in the country and expressed hope for security in the city of Sirte to be ensured by police. The head of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, also announced on Friday an immediate ceasefire and the suspension of all military operations throughout the country.

"The Secretary-General calls on all parties to engage constructively in an inclusive political process based on the Berlin Conference outcomes and UN Security Council resolution 2510 (2020)," Dujarric said in a statement on late Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the UN secretary-general welcomes both parties' moves toward the ceasefire in Libya.

"The Secretary-General hopes the calls for a ceasefire will be respected immediately by armed forces from both sides and that its implementation will be taken up quickly within the UN-facilitated 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

He also welcomes the call for an end to the blockage of oil production," Dujarric added.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the UN-backed GNA, while the eastern by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the Libyan National Army headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

On January 19, Berlin hosted an international conference on Libyan reconciliation attended by 16 states and entities, including Turkey, Russia and the United States. The participants adopted a joint communique pledging to refrain from assisting the warring parties and observing the arms embargo on Libya. Alongside calls for a ceasefire, participants at the Berlin peace conference urged the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on those who would breach any truce agreement.

