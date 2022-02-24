UN Chief Calls on Putin to Stop Military Operation in Ukraine, Bring Troops Home

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the military operation in Ukraine and bring all troops back to Russia.

"We are seeing Russian military operations inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine on a scale that Europe has not seen in decades," Guterres said in a statement.

"I repeat my appeal from last night to President Putin: Stop the military operation. Bring the troops back to Russia. We know the toll of war."