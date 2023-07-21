Open Menu

UN Chief Calls On States To Reduce Military Spending In Line With New Agenda For Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 01:10 AM

UN Chief Calls on States to Reduce Military Spending in Line With New Agenda for Peace

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged member states to reduce military spending as per the United Nations strategy New Agenda for Peace.

"The New Agenda for Peace also calls on member states to reduce military spending and ban inhumane and indiscriminate weapons," Guterres said during a briefing.

The United Nations has said the New Agenda for Peace was formulated to address a number of challenges facing the world and focuses on the underlying drivers and influencing parties that drive conflict in order to achieve peace.

Global military expenditure increased by 3.7 % in 2022 and reached a new record high of $2,240 billion, with the three largest spenders being the United States, China and Russia, according to data by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The United States remains the world's biggest military spender, with its military expenditure reaching $877 billion last year, which is 39% of total global military spending.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China Stockholm United States Billion

Recent Stories

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

2 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

2 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

2 hours ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

2 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

2 hours ago
Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

2 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Rus ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Russian Attacks on Port Facilitie ..

2 hours ago
 IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in ..

IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in Kiev, Kharkiv - Grossi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World