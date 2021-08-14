UN Chief Calls On Taliban To Immediately Cease Offensive, Negotiate In Good Faith
Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) to immediately end its offensive on Afghanistan and negotiate in good faith.
"I call on the Taliban to immediately halt the offensive and to negotiate in good faith in the interest of Afghanistan and its people," Guterres said in a statement.