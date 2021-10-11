UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls On Taliban To Keep Promises To Observe Rights Of Women, Girls

Mon 11th October 2021 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) should deliver on their promises to observe rights of women and girls.

"Since their takeover, the Taliban have - at various times - promised Afghan citizens ” including women, children, minority communities, former government employees ” that they would protect their rights," the UN chief recalled.

"I strongly appeal to the Taliban to keep their promises to women and girls and fulfill their obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law," he said.

