UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls On World Bank, IMF To Provide More Support To States Hit By Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief Calls on World Bank, IMF to Provide More Support to States Hit by Coronavirus

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday during a Security Council meeting that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should provide enhanced access to facilities and tools to countries impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday during a Security Council meeting that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should provide enhanced access to facilities and tools to countries impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We need the World Bank Group on the International Monetary Fund to support member countries through enhanced access to facilities and tools," Guterres said. "Network multilateralism must extend beyond peace and security, encompassing the Bretton Woods institutions, development banks, trade alliances and more."

Guterres pointed out that the pandemic has highlighted multiple vulnerabilities worldwide, including increased humanitarian needs, and reversed decades of progress on sustainable development.

Meanwhile the international community is not keeping pace with the world as it is, Guterres added.

The UN chief said countries around the world must unite in promoting multilateral institutions that are ready to react to the range of challenges the pandemic has put forth.

"We have no choice: either we come together in global institutions that are fit for purpose or we will be crushed by deviousness and chaos," Guterres said.

Related Topics

IMF World World Bank United Nations Progress Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 24 businesses, warns five for ..

1 minute ago

Sports message of love between people, communities ..

16 minutes ago

Lawyer Representing Venezuelan Gov't in Gold Battl ..

19 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo continues achievement in Elephant Safar ..

1 hour ago

Commissioner for providing Autism treatment facili ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.