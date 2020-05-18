UN chief calls out countries who ignored WHO on coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

The planet is paying a heavy price for countries ignoring the recommendations of the World Health Organization to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The planet is paying a heavy price for countries ignoring the recommendations of the World Health Organization to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday.

"Different countries have followed different, sometimes contradictory strategies and we are all paying a heavy price," the secretary-general told a virtual meeting of the WHO's World Health Assembly.