(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Russia's recognition of the independence of the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics a "death blow" to the Minsk agreements.

"It is a death blow to the Minsk Agreements endorsed by the Security Council. The principles of the UN Charter are not an a la carte menu. They cannot be applied selectively," Guterres said on Tuesday.