UN Chief Calls To Step Up Counterterrorism Efforts

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 09:47 PM

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on members to step up the counterterrorism fight

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on members to step up the counterterrorism fight.

"We must continue strengthening the central tool in our efforts: the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy," Guterres told UN members.

We have to, however, also adopt the most effective approach, which is through prevention.

The UN will be putting forward a New Agenda for Peace which will be centered around prevention.

Tackling the underlying issues which may lead to terrorism is the solution. According to the UN, factors contributing to terrorism include poverty, discrimination, disaffection, bad infrastructure, or violations of human rights.

