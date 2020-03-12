UN Chief Cancels All Side Events at Headquarters in New York Amid COVID-19 - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres decided to cancel all side events at the UN headquarters in New York from March 16 until the end of April amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres decided to cancel all side events at the UN headquarters in New York from March 16 until the end of April amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General has taken the decision to cancel all United Nations system-sponsored site events at headquarters from March 16 until the end of April," Dujarric said.