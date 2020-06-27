UN Chief Cancels Visit to 75th Hiroshima A-Bomb Ceremony Due to COVID-19 - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will not travel to the Japanese city of Hiroshima this year to participate in a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the US dropping of an atomic bomb on the city due to COVID-19 related restrictions, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes," Dujarric said when asked if the planned visit to Hiroshima was canceled.

On Thursday, Guterres said in a press briefing that it was not clear whether quarantine restrictions in both the United States, where the UN chief resides, and Japan will allow for the travel.

"I will, in any case, send a very strong message, and I want to fully associate myself to the people of Hiroshima and to the people of Japan in this moment," Guterres said.

On August 6,1945, the United States first used an atomic bomb in combat in Hiroshima that killed between 90,000 and 146,000 people.