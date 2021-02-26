UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Closely Following Reports Of US Strikes In Syria, Urges Restraint - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:53 PM

UN Chief Closely Following Reports of US Strikes in Syria, Urges Restraint - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following the reports of US airstrikes in eastern Syria and urges all sides to show restraint and avoid escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following the reports of US airstrikes in eastern Syria and urges all sides to show restraint and avoid escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is following closely the reports of a US airstrike targeting sites in eastern Syria in response to recent attacks against the US and Coalition personnel in Iraq," Dujarric said. "He remains concerned about the volatile situation in the region and calls on all concerned sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iraq All

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to strengthen country's economy: ..

22 seconds ago

EU medicines regulator approves Regeneron virus th ..

24 seconds ago

Three protesters killed in clashes with Iraq secur ..

26 seconds ago

Hardline Iraq group slams US strike on Syria as 'b ..

4 minutes ago

Over 60 fighters killed in clashes in Yemen's Mari ..

4 minutes ago

Nigeria Secures Almost 40Mln Vaccine Doses Via COV ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.