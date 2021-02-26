UN Chief Closely Following Reports of US Strikes in Syria, Urges Restraint - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following the reports of US airstrikes in eastern Syria and urges all sides to show restraint and avoid escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following the reports of US airstrikes in eastern Syria and urges all sides to show restraint and avoid escalation, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is following closely the reports of a US airstrike targeting sites in eastern Syria in response to recent attacks against the US and Coalition personnel in Iraq," Dujarric said. "He remains concerned about the volatile situation in the region and calls on all concerned sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation."