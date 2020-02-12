UrduPoint.com
UN Chief 'Closely' Follows Situation In Yemen, Stresses Need For Sustained Aid - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following the situation in Yemen and emphasizes the importance of sustaining the humanitarian response in the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General is following the humanitarian situation in Yemen closely," Dujarric told reporters. "He reiterates the importance of sustaining the humanitarian operation, which is being implemented in challenging conditions, but is providing life-saving assistance to millions of Yemenis.

"

Dujarric also said that Guterres supports the continuing negotiations with all interested parties to ensure that aid reaches all those in need in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2015. The former is backed by a military coalition of mostly Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia. The hostilities have since left almost 80 percent of the population - an estimated 24 million people - in acute need of help, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

