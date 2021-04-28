UN Chief Closely Monitoring Turkish Raids in Northern Iraq, Urges Restraint - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been closely following the Turkish offensive in northern Iraq and called for maximum restraint to avoid any escalation in the region, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

Last week, Turkey announced a twin air-and-ground offensive against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. The operations - Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunder - began on Friday and continued throughout the night.

"The Secretary-General has been closely monitoring developments in northern Iraq," Haq said.

"He urges maximum restraint and renews his call to avoid any escalation which would undermine regional stability and security."

Guterres also encouraged to undertake diplomatic efforts to find peaceful solutions to issues in the region, Haq said.

Turkey has been regularly conducting cross-border operations in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region despite protests from Baghdad, in a bid to root out PKK militancy, which seeks to create a Kurdish state in parts of Turkey and Iraq.