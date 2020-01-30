UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Committed To Israeli-Palestinian Peace Based On Pre-1967 Borders - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:05 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains committed to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, the two-state solution and the pre-1667 lines, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump unveiled his own proposal for achieving peace between the two sides

"The Secretary-General has seen the announcement of the United States plan for the Middle East," Dujarric said. "The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realizing the vision of two States - Israel and Palestine - living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines.

"

Dujarric also said that the UN position on the two-state solution is defined by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions to which the Secretariat will adhere.

Trump's so-called "deal of the century" would see a Palestinian state created in parts of the West Bank, occupied in 1967, but would let Israel keep most of its illegal settlements.

The United Nations does not recognize Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

