UN Chief Committed To Israeli-Palestinian Peace Based On Pre-1967 Borders - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

UN Chief Committed to Israeli-Palestinian Peace Based on Pre-1967 Borders - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has seen the United States' peace plan announced earlier by President Donald Trump and is committed to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in accordance with relevant resolutions, the two-state solution and the pre-1967 lines, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General has seen the announcement of the United States plan for the middle East," Dujarric said. "The United Nations remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements and realizing the vision of two States - Israel and Palestine - living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines.

