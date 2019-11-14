UN Chief Concerned About Crisis in Bolivia, Sending Envoy on Thursday - Spokesperson

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about the developing crisis in Bolivia and is sending a representative to offer support for a peaceful solution in the country, UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about developments in Bolivia," Dujarric said. "He reiterates his appeal to all Bolivians to refrain from violence and exercise utmost restraint. The Secretary-General has asked Mr. Jean Arnault to engage, as his Personal Envoy, with all Bolivian actors and offer United Nations support in efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis, including through transparent, inclusive and credible elections."