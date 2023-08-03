Open Menu

UN Chief Concerned About Impeded Movement Along Armenia-Azerbaijan Lachin Corridor

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 08:05 PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about reports of continuing lack of freedom of movement along Lachin Corridor, the only land route linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, with the enclave blaming the blockade on Azerbaijan, his spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the reports of continued challenges related to the freedom of movement along the Lachin Corridor," Haq said in a statement.

Guterres reiterated his call for compliance with the rulings of the International Court of Justice, including the ruling dated February 22 on measures to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and goods along the Lachin corridor in both directions, the spokesman said.

"He is particularly concerned about reports of the deteriorating humanitarian situation on the ground and calls for urgent steps to facilitate access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in need," Haq said.

The spokesman also said that the secretary-general urges "both parties to intensify efforts towards the long-term normalization of relations for the benefit of peace and security in the region."

Armenia and Azerbaijan fought wars over Armenian-populated and Azerbaijani-located Nagorno-Karabakh in the 1990s and 2020, with numerous smaller clashes in between. The 1.5-month war in 2020 ended with a Russia-mediated ceasefire and deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region. Lachin Corridor runs next to a Russian peacekeeping post.

The lifeline through which food, medical essentials and humanitarian aid get to Nagorno-Karabakh through Armenia was blocked in 2022 by people described by Azerbaijan as climate activists protesting alleged Armenian mining in the region. On July 11, Azerbaijan's State Border Service suspended the Lachin checkpoint, citing an investigation into alleged smuggling of goods disguised as humanitarian aid.

