UN Chief Concerned by Accounts of Human Rights Violations Against Women in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his concern over the accounts of human rights violations against women and girls of Afghanistan.

"I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan who fear a return to the darkest days.

It is essential that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls are protected," he said in his remarks to the UN Security Council on Afghanistan.