UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Concerned By Airstrike On Turkish Convoy In Syria's Idlib - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:37 PM

UN Chief Concerned by Airstrike on Turkish Convoy in Syria's Idlib - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the reports of an airstrike that hit Turkish military convoy Syria's Idlib province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the reports of an airstrike that hit Turkish military convoy Syria's Idlib province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that three civilians were killed and 12 more were injured as an airstrike on a Turkish military convoy moving toward an observatory point.

"We are aware of the reports of a Turkish military convoy that's en route to a Turkish observation post in Morek in southern Idlib was struck by aircraft fire earlier today," Dujarric said. "These reports are of great concern for us and remind us that violence in Idlib is not just a humanitarian issue; it also poses a significant risk to the regional security.

"

Dujarric said that the United Nations reiterated the call for an immediate de-escalation of violence and urged all parties to recommit to a ceasefire agreed by Russia and Turkey in 2018.

In early August, the long-discussed truce in Idlib entered into force. However, the leadership of the Syrian military said it would resume actions if Ankara did not implement its obligations under the Turkey-Russia agreement reached in Sochi last September.

The Syrian military and other government forces subsequently renewed their activities in the northwest of the country due to the militants' non-compliance with the agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Militants United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Sochi Idlib Ankara August September 2018 Post All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Rahbar Committee tasked to prepare 'Charter of Dem ..

3 minutes ago

Extention in Gen Bajwa's service need of hour: Sha ..

3 minutes ago

IWT instrument of peace not only between Pakistan- ..

3 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 19 Aug 2019

3 minutes ago

"Ehsaas" programme aims to provide facilities to d ..

9 minutes ago

Army Chief's service extended in larger national i ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.