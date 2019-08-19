UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the reports of an airstrike that hit Turkish military convoy Syria's Idlib province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the reports of an airstrike that hit Turkish military convoy Syria 's Idlib province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that three civilians were killed and 12 more were injured as an airstrike on a Turkish military convoy moving toward an observatory point.

"We are aware of the reports of a Turkish military convoy that's en route to a Turkish observation post in Morek in southern Idlib was struck by aircraft fire earlier today," Dujarric said. "These reports are of great concern for us and remind us that violence in Idlib is not just a humanitarian issue; it also poses a significant risk to the regional security.

"

Dujarric said that the United Nations reiterated the call for an immediate de-escalation of violence and urged all parties to recommit to a ceasefire agreed by Russia and Turkey in 2018.

In early August, the long-discussed truce in Idlib entered into force. However, the leadership of the Syrian military said it would resume actions if Ankara did not implement its obligations under the Turkey-Russia agreement reached in Sochi last September.

The Syrian military and other government forces subsequently renewed their activities in the northwest of the country due to the militants' non-compliance with the agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.