UN Chief Concerned By Apparent Forced Landing of Plane in Minsk, Backs Probe - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the apparent forced landing of the Ryanair plane in Belarus' capital of Minsk, which followed the detention of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich who was on board, and supports calls for a full investigation into the incident, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned over the apparent forced landing of a passenger aircraft over Belarus on May 23 and the subsequent detention of Mr. Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian journalist who was on board," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General supports calls for full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with such an inquiry."