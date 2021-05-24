UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Concerned By Apparent Forced Landing Of Plane In Minsk, Backs Probe - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

UN Chief Concerned By Apparent Forced Landing of Plane in Minsk, Backs Probe - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned by the apparent forced landing of the Ryanair plane in Belarus' capital of Minsk, which followed the detention of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich who was on board, and supports calls for a full investigation into the incident, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned over the apparent forced landing of a passenger aircraft over Belarus on May 23 and the subsequent detention of Mr. Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian journalist who was on board," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General supports calls for full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with such an inquiry."

Related Topics

United Nations Minsk Belarus May All Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

49 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

49 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.