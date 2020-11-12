UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Concerned By Attacks On Journalists, Urges Action To Tackle Impunity - Spokesman

Thu 12th November 2020

UN Chief Concerned by Attacks on Journalists, Urges Action to Tackle Impunity - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern over attacks on journalists in conflict zones worldwide and called for coordinated efforts to address the impunity for such crimes, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about attacks against journalists and media workers around the world, including in conflict zones," Dujarric said. "He condemns all attacks and killings of journalists and calls for concerted efforts to tackle widespread impunity for such crimes.

Dujarric said that in 2018-2019, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization documented 67 killings of journalists in countries with an ongoing armed conflict, among which 23 were directly involved in covering the war.

The UN chief stated that journalists engaged in professional missions in conflict areas must be protected and called on all parties to conflict to protect media workers and enable conditions to exercise their duties.

