UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Following the terrible devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in the northern Bahamas, the Secretary-General remains deeply concerned for the tens of thousands of people affected in Grand Bahamas and Abaco," Dujarric said in a statement.

UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock had arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, earlier on Wednesday where he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hubert Minnis to discuss ways the United Nations can assist the island nation.

On Wednesday, the United Nations will deploy teams to the areas of the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian to assess the humanitarian situation there.

Dujarric said the UN Secretary General has urged donors to contribute funds to strengthen the humanitarian response as soon as the needs are assessed.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian reached the highest-level Category 5 storm, damaging or destroying at least 13,000 housing structures on the Caribbean archipelago and killing at least five people.