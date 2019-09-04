UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Concerned By Fate Of People Affected By Hurricane Dorian In Bahamas - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:49 PM

UN Chief Concerned By Fate of People Affected by Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern about the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Following the terrible devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in the northern Bahamas, the Secretary-General remains deeply concerned for the tens of thousands of people affected in Grand Bahamas and Abaco," Dujarric said in a statement.

UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock had arrived in Nassau, Bahamas, earlier on Wednesday where he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hubert Minnis to discuss ways the United Nations can assist the island nation.

On Wednesday, the United Nations will deploy teams to the areas of the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian to assess the humanitarian situation there.

Dujarric said the UN Secretary General has urged donors to contribute funds to strengthen the humanitarian response as soon as the needs are assessed.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian reached the highest-level Category 5 storm, damaging or destroying at least 13,000 housing structures on the Caribbean archipelago and killing at least five people.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister United Nations Nassau Bahamas Sunday Housing

Recent Stories

Trump Says US Using 'Much Less' Funding Than Expec ..

2 minutes ago

Italy's New Foreign Minister Di Maio Puts Africa, ..

22 minutes ago

Kiev Court Suspends Closure of Quasi-Church UOC-KP ..

22 minutes ago

Sudan's Prime Minister Receives Invitation From Ma ..

22 minutes ago

Trump Administration Announces $1.8Bln for US Stat ..

22 minutes ago

Trump Wants to Reach 'New and Better' Nuclear Deal ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.