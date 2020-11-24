UN Chief Concerned By Houthi Missile Attack in Saudi Arabia, Urges Restraint - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the reported missile attack on the Aramco oil facilities in Saudi Arabia launched by the Houthi rebel movement and called on all sides to show utmost restraint, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Houthi rebels announced they had launched a rocket targeting an oil distribution station of the Saudi Arabian Oil Company in Jeddah.

"The Secretary-General expresses concern over the reported missile attack on Aramco oil facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for which the Houthis have claimed responsibility," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General calls upon all actors to exercise maximum restraint and to demonstrate a serious commitment to engage in the UN-facilitated political process and reach a negotiated political settlement to end the conflict and the suffering of the Yemeni people."

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that some people were injured and warned citizens and foreign companies operating in Saudi Arabia that Houthi operations were going to continue.