UN Chief Concerned By India-Imposed Restrictions On Jammu And Kashmir - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief Concerned by India-Imposed Restrictions on Jammu and Kashmir - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the developments surrounding Jammu and Kashmir and the restrictions the Indian government has imposed on the administrative territory, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General has been following the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with concern and makes an appeal for maximum restraint," Dujarric told reporters. "The Secretary-General is also concerned over reports of restrictions on the Indian-side of Kashmir, which could exacerbate the human rights situation in the region."

Dujarric said that the position of the United Nations regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir is based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the UN Charter.

Gujarric added that the UN Secretary-General is urging all parties to avoid taking actions that could exacerbate the situation and affect the status of the state.

Jammu and Kashmir is part of a larger Kashmir region, disputed between India and Pakistan. Although after several armed conflicts a ceasefire was reached in 2003, instability in the region continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, which had granted it a degree of autonomy for several decades, and split it into two union territories. One of them, Ladakh, would not have its own legislature.

Following the move, a telecommunication blackout has ensued in the region, leaving citizens without access to the internet, and land-line and mobile services, media reported.

