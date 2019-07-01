UN Chief Concerned by Iran Passing Uranium Limit - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres is concerned by the reports that Iran exceeded the limits of enriched uranium level regulated by the Joint Comprehensive Plane of Action (JCPOA) and calls on the Islamic Republic to uphold the nuclear deal commitments, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is very much aware of the reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran may have surpassed its JCPOA limits on low-enriched uranium stockpile.

He is concerned by such reports," Dujarric said. "If verified, such action by the Islamic Republic of Iran will not help preserve the plan, nor secure the tangible economic benefits for the Iranian people."

The UNSG, he added, encourages Iran to continue implementing all its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA as participants seek ways to overcome the considerable challenges the country faces.

Dujarric added that the issue of non-compliance should be addressed through the mechanism established by the JCPOA.