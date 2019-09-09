UN Chief Concerned by Iran Reducing Obligations Under Nuclear Deal - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by Tehran proceeding with the third stage of suspending its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are, obviously, concerned by the latest announcement by Iran that it was planning to reduce its compliances under the JCPOA," Dujarric told reporters.

On Friday, Iran started the third stage of rolling back nuclear obligations under the JCPOA.

The third stage, in particular, includes research of the new type of centrifuges beyond the frameworks of the accord.

The Islamic Republic began gradually reducing its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on May 8.

Tehran then announced that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal, including France, ensured Iran's interests under the agreement amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.