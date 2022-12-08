UN Chief Concerned by Political Developments in Peru - Office

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the political developments in Peru and condemns any attempt to subvert the democratic order, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday, following the impeachment and arrest of President Pedro Castillo.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the political developments in Peru and condemns any attempt to subvert the democratic order, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday, following the impeachment and arrest of President Pedro Castillo.

"The Secretary-General expresses concern over the political situation in Peru. He condemns any attempt to subvert the democratic order.

He calls on the parties involved to uphold the rule of law, as well as to remain calm and refrain from inflaming tensions," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Castillo tried to dissolve the country's parliament prior to a new � third � hearing on his impeachment. The army and police rose against Castillo's decision and arrested him.

First Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in by parliament as the country's new president. She is expected to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.