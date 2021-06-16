UN Chief Concerned by Renewed Violence in Gaza, Calls to Respect Ceasefire - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern about the new round of violence in Gaza and called for the full respect of the ceasefire, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern about the new round of violence in Gaza and called for the full respect of the ceasefire, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General expresses concern over the recent round of violence and calls for the full respect of the ceasefire agreed on May 20," Haq said.

"He would like to see the cessation of hostilities be maintained and solidified in order to give space for the relevant parties to work out arrangements to stabilize the situation," the spokesman added.