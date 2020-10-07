UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Concerned By Reopening Of Varosha, Warns Against Unilateral Steps - Spokesman

UN Chief Concerned by Reopening of Varosha, Warns Against Unilateral Steps - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the opening of the coastline area in the town of Varosha and warned again unilateral actions that could trigger tensions between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the partially-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is reopening the coastline of Varosha, abandoned since the Turkish invasion in 1974.

"The Secretary-General is concerned by the announcement made today on the opening of the beach/coastline of Varosha," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General stresses the need to avoid any unilateral actions that could trigger tensions on the island and undermine the return to dialogue or the future success of talks.

Guterres recalled that the UN position on Varosha remains unchanged and is guided by relevant UN Security Council resolutions stating that attempts to settle Varosha by people other than its inhabitants are inadmissible, Dujarric said.

The UN chief also called on all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and reaffirmed his readiness to bring them together, the spokesman added.

After Turkey sent its forces in 1974 to allegedly protect the Turkish Cypriot population, the island has been de facto split into two parts, with the Turkish one being recognized solely by Ankara. One of the many casualties of that arrangement is Famagusta's Varosha, a once-popular resort that has turned into a ghost town.

