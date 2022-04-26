UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Concerned By Reports Of Explosions In Transnistria - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 10:23 PM

UN Chief Concerned by Reports of Explosions in Transnistria - Spokesman

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned by an escalation of the situation in Transnistria and urges all parties to avoid statements that can lead to more tensions, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is concerned by an escalation of the situation in Transnistria and urges all parties to avoid statements that can lead to more tensions, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary General is following with concern reports of new security incidents in the Transnistiran region of Moldova, and urges all parties concerned to refrain from any statements or actions that could escalate tensions," Haq told reporters.

The UN continues to support the Transnistrian settlement process in the 5+2 format, which is based on the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Moldova, he added.

A series of explosions occurred on Monday in Tiraspol in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the unrecognized republic. On Tuesday, two explosions hit the Maiac town in the Grigoriopol district of Transnistria. No casualties were reported following the blasts.

Later, a Transnistrian government source told Sputnik that Kiev is seeking to drag Moldova and the breakaway republic of Transnistria into the Ukraine conflict.

