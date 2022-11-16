UN Chief Concerned by Reports of Missile Exploding in Poland, Calls to Avoid Escalation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is very much concerned by reports of a missile exploding in Poland, a spokesperson for the UN chief said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned by the reports of a missile exploding on Polish territory.

It is absolutely essential to avoid escalating the war in Ukraine," according to the statement.

"He sends his condolences to the families of the victims. He hopes that a thorough investigation will be conducted," the statement said.

Polish media reported on November 15 that two missiles had allegedly landed on the territory of Poland - in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, two people were killed.